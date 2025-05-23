Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Albert Sambi Lokonga headshot

Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Ruled out against Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Lokonga (ankle) is ruled out for the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday, coach Joaquin Caparros said in the press conference. "Sambi is in trouble, like Saul. Saul has been infiltrating for many days and is ruled out like Sambi."

Lokonga is likely not fully recovered from his ankle injury and will miss the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday. This is a blow for the team as he is a regular starter in midfield when fit. He will aim to return fully recovered and fit for pre-season. Frenchman Lucien Agoume is expected to see increased playing time in his absence.

Albert Sambi Lokonga
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now