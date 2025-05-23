Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Ruled out against Villarreal

Lokonga (ankle) is ruled out for the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday, coach Joaquin Caparros said in the press conference. "Sambi is in trouble, like Saul. Saul has been infiltrating for many days and is ruled out like Sambi."

Lokonga is likely not fully recovered from his ankle injury and will miss the season finale against Villarreal on Sunday. This is a blow for the team as he is a regular starter in midfield when fit. He will aim to return fully recovered and fit for pre-season. Frenchman Lucien Agoume is expected to see increased playing time in his absence.