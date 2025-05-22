Aleix Garcia News: Solid in Germany

Garcia scored three times and added four assists during his first season in the Bundesliga.

Garcia made the move to the Bundesliga from Girona and was excellent. He took on a significant role with 28 appearances (17 starts) and tallied seven goal contributions. While he didn't quite match his return from his final season with Girona, it was actually a more efficient season. Garcia should continue in a big role with Leverkusen moving forward.