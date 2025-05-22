Alejandro Grimaldo Injury: Returns to earth

Grimaldo scored twice and added seven assists in 32 appearances (31 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Grimaldo was among the best wing-backs on the planet last season, scoring 10 goals and adding 13 more assists. His work this season was far more sustainable and far more reasonable to expect moving forward. He still earned nine goal contributions and remained the unquestioned starter. Grimaldo would remain a major contributor if he stays in Leverkusen, though he's been linked with a move away to the club, potentially back to Spain.