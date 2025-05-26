Alejandro Zendejas News: Creates one chance against Toluca

Zendejas registered one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Toluca.

Zendejas took a pair of set pieces and drew a team-high four fouls in an otherwise quiet display during the championship loss. He finished the Clausura 2025 season as the squad's best offensive contributor, scoring seven goals and six assists in 21 games. Most of that production came in the first two months of the year, after which he struggled to stay consistent, sometimes being deployed on the left wing as opposed to his usual position on the right. He was also active in terms of corner and free kicks, though he shared those duties with players like Diego Valdes and Brian Rodriguez.