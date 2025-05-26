Fantasy Soccer
Aleksey Miranchuk headshot

Aleksey Miranchuk News: Registers two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 2:10pm

Miranchuk assisted twice to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Miranchuk was able to create multiple goals Sunday, first finding Derrick Williams in the 15th minute before finding Bartosz Slisz. This marks his first two assists of the season, bringing him to three goal contributions in 15 appearances (14 starts). He will need to keep up this kind of play if Atlanta wants to turn their dreadful season around.

Aleksey Miranchuk
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
