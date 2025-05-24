Alen Sherri News: Four saves to concede twice
Sherri registered four saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 loss against Napoli.
Sherri made his seventh appearance of the season as he played against Napoli in the game they needed to secure Serie A. He made four saves, which was the joint most of any of his appearances this season. He was subbed off for Giuseppe Ciocci in the 82nd minute so he could make his Serie A debut.
