Alessandro Bianco News: Three shots in defeat

Bianco recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus AC Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Bianco fired three shots, marking his second-highest total of the season, but he failed to land one on target. This was also his fifth straight game with more than 35 completed passes, and he registered at least one tackle for the fourth time in five outings. Overall, Bianco saw much more responsibility since joining Monza from Fiorentina this season, as he racked up 34 appearances and 29 starts with his new club.