Alessandro Buongiorno headshot

Alessandro Buongiorno News: DNP against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Buongiorno (thigh) was an unused sub in Friday's 2-0 win over Cagliari.

Buongiorno was technically available even though he hadn't fully recovered. He was rock-solid when available but missed more time due to injury than in any of his past Torino campaigns. He logged 39 tackles, 35 interceptions, 73 clearances and 18 blocks in 22 games, helping secure 10 clean sheets.

Alessandro Buongiorno
Napoli
