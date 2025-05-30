Alessandro Marcandalli News: Returning to Genoa
Marcandalli is heading back to Genoa, as Venezia didn't have an option to buy and were relegated.
Marcandalli played more than in the first half of the season during his loan spell but wasn't a fixture down the stretch. He recorded eight tackles, two interceptions, 21 clearances and three blocks in eight showings (five starts), with no clean sheets. He might stay if Genoa have some exits at the position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now