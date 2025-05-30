Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessandro Marcandalli headshot

Alessandro Marcandalli News: Returning to Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Marcandalli is heading back to Genoa, as Venezia didn't have an option to buy and were relegated.

Marcandalli played more than in the first half of the season during his loan spell but wasn't a fixture down the stretch. He recorded eight tackles, two interceptions, 21 clearances and three blocks in eight showings (five starts), with no clean sheets. He might stay if Genoa have some exits at the position.

Alessandro Marcandalli
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now