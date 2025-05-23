Alessio Iovine News: Sends in two crosses in final game

Iovine had seven passes and two crosses (zero accurate) in nine minutes in Friday's 2-0 loss to Inter, a few days after announcing his retirement.

Iovine made a late token appearance, ending his six-year run at the club, which had started when it was in Serie C. He played in the lower leagues for the majority of his career. He posted three key passes, 17 crosses (four accurate) and 19 clearances in 10 appearances (three starts) in his first and only campaign in the top flight.