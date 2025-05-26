Alessio Romagnoli News: Straight red in season finale

Romagnoli was sent off with a straight red card in the 93rd minute of Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lecce. He generated two shots (one on goal) before his removal.

Romagnoli's straight red means that should he stay an Italian first-division player next season, the center-back will sit out at least multiple games. The defender's 2024-25 campaign includes 114 clearances, 29 tackles won, 26 interceptions and 17 blocks.