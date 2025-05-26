Fantasy Soccer
Alessio Zerbin News: Serviceable in Juventus meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Zerbin drew three fouls and recorded three crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (zero won) in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Juventus.

Zerbin put up pedestrian numbers as he was unable to impose his will on the flank in this one. He was a day-one starter and one of the best performers for his side since switching sides in January, recording one goal, one assist, 25 key passes and 74 crosses (18 accurate) in 18 tilts. He'll initially head back to Napoli since his side got relegated.

