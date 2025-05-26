Alex Baena News: Scores one of four goals
Baena scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing five times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Sunday's 4-2 win over Sevilla.
Baena found the back of the net in the 39th minute scoring Villarreal's third goal while leading the team with five crosses. The attacker had two goal involvements, eight shots, seven chances created and 12 crosses over his final three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now