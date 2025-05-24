Alex Freeman News: Strong performance in win

Freeman generated two tackles (zero won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Portland Timbers.

Freeman was involved in both defensive and creative duties over 90 minutes of play against Timbers. The right-back increased his counts to 13 scoring chances created and 16 clearances in his last five MLS matches. Additionally, he contributed to a clean sheet for the seventh time this year. He could be reliable for varied production if he continues to play an active role for a recently successful squad.