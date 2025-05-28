Alex Mendez News: Leaves Juarez

Mendez is no longer an FC Juarez player after the Clausura 2025 tournament, the club announced Saturday.

Mendez recorded only 37 minutes of play throughout the last year, failing to establish himself as a serious competitor to Dieter Villalpando and Jairo Torres. After spells with teams in the Netherlands, Portugal and Mexico, the future of Mendez's career is unclear as he looks for an opportunity in the transfer market.