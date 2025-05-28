Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Mendez headshot

Alex Mendez News: Leaves Juarez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 1:20pm

Mendez is no longer an FC Juarez player after the Clausura 2025 tournament, the club announced Saturday.

Mendez recorded only 37 minutes of play throughout the last year, failing to establish himself as a serious competitor to Dieter Villalpando and Jairo Torres. After spells with teams in the Netherlands, Portugal and Mexico, the future of Mendez's career is unclear as he looks for an opportunity in the transfer market.

Alex Mendez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now