Alex Mighten News: Three shots in brief performance

Mighten registered three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC.

Mighten led the San Diego attacking effort Wednesday with three shot attempts, despite his playing time being limited to the first 45 minutes of the fixture. After making just eight appearances (two starts) across San Diego's first 12 league fixtures, the forward has now been named to the starting XI in four successive matches. Over the four match stretch, Mighten has attempted seven shots (two on goal) and created six chances.