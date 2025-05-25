Alex Palmer Injury: Falls ill during warmups

Palmer was a late scratch from Sunday's match against West Ham due to an illness, accoridng to his club.

Palmer missed out on the season finale Sunday after he picked up an illness during warmups. This is a tough way to end the season for the goalie, giving his spot to Christian Walton for the final match of the season. He ends the season starting in all 13 of his appearances while notching 30 goals allowed and 45 saves.