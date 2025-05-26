Alexander Sorloth News: Scores hat-trick off bench

Sorloth capped his season with a hat-trick off the bench in the final game against Girona, bringing his La Liga total to 20 goals in 35 appearances.

Sorloth came on in the 62nd minute against Girona and scored three times in just over 30 minutes. He was one of the most efficient scorers in Spain this season with 12 of his goals coming off the bench. Sorloth nearly matched his career-best tally from last season while starting half as many league games and could be in line for a full-time role if Antoine Griezmann departs this summer after losing his starting spot late in the campaign.