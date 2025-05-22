Alexandre Lacazette News: Departs Lyon as legend

Lacazette is leaving Lyon as a legend and received a beautiful farewell from the club and the fans, the club announced.

Lacazette is leaving Lyon for a second time after returning to his former club to help it in recent seasons. He will now continue his career likely in another country after breaking all the records at the club with 391 appearances, 201 goals and 55 assists across all competitions. The Lyon captain will be remembered at the club as one of the most successful products from the Lyon formation alongside Karim Benzema.