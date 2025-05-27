Alexis Saelemaekers News: Dazzling display

Saelemaekers scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Torino.

Saelemaekers made sure to leave his mark in Roma's final match of the season against Torino. In 89 minutes played, the left winger scored a goal, won a penalty, drew the most fouls in the match with three, and had five touches in the opposition's box. Saelemaekers finished his Serie A season with ten goal contributions in 18 starts, including two in his last four starts.