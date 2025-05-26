Alexis Vega News: Scores, assists in victory

Vega scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and six chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over America. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Vega stood out in creative tasks, setting up Luan Garcia via corner kick in the 65th minute before converting from the penalty spot in during the 82nd against the Eagles. The forward had perhaps the best campaign of his career, leading the league with 11 assists and ranking second with 13 goals behind his teammate Paulinho. Additionally, Vega averaged 2.9 shots (1.1 on target), 4.6 crosses (1.8 accurate) and 2.7 chances created per game while taking most of his side's set pieces.