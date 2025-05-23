Alexis Vega News: Unimpressive in draw

Vega generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Thursday's 0-0 draw against America.

Vega was deployed in a more centralized role than usual given Paulinho's (undisclosed) absence in the first match against the Eagles. The versatile attacker had previously made a bigger impact on the left wing, so it's possible that he'll return to that position in the final game. In any case, he should be a serious threat as he looks to further improve on his 12-goal and 10-assist campaign.