Alexsandro featured in 40 games for Lille during the 2024-25 season, contributing one goal and two assists.

Alexsandro's presence in central defense offered stability and leadership throughout the season to help Lille qualify for the next Europa League campaign. His aerial prowess and tackling were key components of Lille's defensive solidity, with 186 clearances, 43 tackles and 36 interceptions which helped the team secure 11 clean sheets during the season. His contributions on both ends of the pitch underscore his value and also convinced Brazil's new coach Carlo Ancelotti to call him up to the Seleccao for the upcoming games.