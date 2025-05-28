Alfonso Blanco Injury: Undergoes surgery

Blanco underwent surgery for wrist and nose injuries following the end of the Clausura 2025 competition, according to reporter Paco Montes.

Blanco will likely be sidelined during the preseason and could be a doubt for the next official games, especially if the wrist issue is serious. The keeper averaged 3.7 saves and 1.2 goals conceded per contest and secured two clean sheets over 10 matches played in the first half of the year. He was part of a constant rotation with Oscar Jimenez, who could become the regular pick in case the injured player is ruled out.