Duncan (calf) didn't play in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Juventus.

Duncan was back on the team sheet after three games but wasn't fielded even though Venezia weren't whole in the midfield. Multiple injuries have limited him to 16 appearances (12 starts), during which he has posted 15 shots (four don't target), 11 key passes, 17 crosses (seven accurate) and 17 tackles.