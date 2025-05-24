Alieu Njie Injury: Ends season on the shelf

Nije (ankle) "is close to full health but was under the weather this week, and we won't rush him," coach Paolo Vanoli announced.

Nije broke his ankle in February and could have returned without the hiccup. He'll be a full-go for the pre-season preparation. He was deployed as a sub 16 times before getting hurt, scoring once and adding nine shots (five on target), four chances created and six crosses (one accurate).