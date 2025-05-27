Alisson News: Four saves in draw

Alisson recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Alisson conceded a single goal to miss out on the clean sheet during Sunday's clash. That might as well be the story of Alisson's season, as he missed out on numerous clean sheets with a single goal allowed. In 28 starts he allowed 30 goals on the way to eight clean sheets and a second Premier League title. Alisson should be the top choice next season though Liverpool will have Giorgi Mamardashvili in the mix next season a far bigger threat to Alisson's minutes than any other backup he's had.