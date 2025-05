Ivacic recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus D.C. United.

During the game's regulation time, Ivacic logged one save, a straight-down-the-middle effort that Jacob Murrell recorded. Injury time included D.C. United's team tripling its shots on goal. Gabriel Pirani scored, but Jared Stroud and David Schnegg got theirs saved by Ivacic.