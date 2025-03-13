Alphonso Davies News: Nets goal in victory

Davies scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-0 win versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Davies scored a second half goal to help lift Bayern Munich a 2-0 victory Tuesday and secure their place in the Champions League quarterfinals. In addition to his goal contribution, the full-back added five tackles (three won), four clearances, two blocks and one interception to the team's clean sheet effort. Davies has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Bayern Munich's most recent two Champions League fixtures.