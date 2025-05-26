Alvaro Garcia News: Registers six shots

Garcia recorded six shots (three on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Mallorca.

Garcia failed to earn a goal contribution but still was solid throughout the season finale, notching three crosses, four chances created and six shots. However, he does end the season goalless in his final three games. He ends the season with four goals on 71 shots and five assists on 50 chances created in 36 appearances.