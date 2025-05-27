Amad Diallo News: Opens scoring in victory

Diallo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Diallo headed home Manchester United's first goal Sunday as they earned three points over a 10-man Aston Villa in a 2-0 victory. After being limited to just nine Premier League appearances (three starts) during his first season with Manchester United, the attacking-midfielder was given more responsibility this season and rose to the occasion. Diallo ends the campaign having scored eight goals and assisted six times over 26 Premier League appearances (20 starts), each statistic marking a new career-high in a single domestic campaign for the 22-year old.