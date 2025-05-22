Amad Diallo News: Solid in UEL Final

Diallo generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Diallo had an excellent start to Wednesday's final as he was successfully attacking Destiny Udogie down the right wing. He came close to a goal early, but his difficult shot attempt sailed across the goal and wide. After a strong start he struggled to get going in the second half when Spurs parked the bus and sat in deep. He finished the match with two shots, two chances created and four inaccurate crosses in his full 90 minutes.