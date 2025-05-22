Amine Adli News: Plays bench role

Adli scored twice in 20 appearances (six starts) and 759 minutes in the Bundesliga.

Adli was the obvious breakout candidate this season, coming off nine goal contributions in 889 minutes last season. Instead he struggled for production and struggled to get on the pitch. It was a season to forget for the attacking midfielder, who will hope to bounce back under a new manager and with what will be a new-look Leverkusen first team.