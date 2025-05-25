Amir Richardson News: Excellent end to inaugural campaign
Richardson assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Udinese. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.
Going into the 2024-25 Serie A's last weeks, it looked like Richardson would not log any goals or assists. By now, he has one of each. The midfielder's 2024-25 season also includes eight chances created, five shots on goal and two accurate crosses. Ideally for Richardson, his recent form warrants continued opportunities come this summer.
