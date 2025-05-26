Anders Dreyer News: Assists late winner in 2-1 victory

Dreyer assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Dreyer assisted Hirving Lozano in the final minute of added time to help his side win at home against LA Galaxy. This is his sixth assist and 12th goal involvement of the year. In this game, he created three chances, the fourth time in the last five games that he has created at least that amount. He took four corners in this game, which brought him to 48 in total and keeps him as the top set-piece taker of the year.