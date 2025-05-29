Andoni Gorosabel News: Makes 17 starts

Gorosabel started in 17 of his 20 league appearances during the 2024/25 season.

Gorosabel was part of a committee on the right side of the defensive line, as he divided time with Oscar de Marcos, but now that the latter has left the club, Gorosabel should have a clean path toward a permanent starting role in 2025/26 and beyond. He finished the 2024/25 season with 41 crosses, 47 tackles, 57 clearances, 18 interceptions and two assists while featuring predominantly as a right-back.