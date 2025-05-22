Fantasy Soccer
Andras Schafer

Andras Schafer News: Solid depth option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Schafer made 26 appearances (17 starts) in the Bundesliga, scoring and assisting once.

Schafer remains a depth option in Berlin, though he did take on the biggest role this season across his first four campaigns. The attacking midfielder has never locked down a weekly starting role, but he clearly has some trust in the coaching staff. Schafer also started six-of-seven matches to end the campaign, a good sign moving forward.

Andras Schafer
Union Berlin

