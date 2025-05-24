Andre Almeida News: Creative spark in midfield

Almeida tallied zero goals and four assists in 34 La Liga appearances for Valencia during the 2024-25 season.

Almeida delivered a strong showing in the final game, assisting Rafa Mir's equalizer with a precise pass. His midfield control and ability to initiate attacks have made him a key creative figure in a difficult season for Valencia. Almeida's consistency and vision were important all season to match his season high from 2022 in terms of chances created with 43, and will be crucial again in 2025-26.