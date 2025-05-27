Andre Blake Injury: Cleared and resume full training

Blake (knee) was cleared Monday and has resumed full team training, coach Bradley Carnell said in a press conference. "We have officially cleared Dre to return with us. He trained with us this morning. He's even doing a little bit of extra now on the field, which is great, great to see. We are planning with Dre in the roster until he's called up for the national team."

Blake trained fully with the team on Monday and even stayed on the field afterward for some extra work. This is a positive sign as it suggests he has fully recovered from his knee injury. He should be available for Philly until his call-up with Jamaica for international duty.