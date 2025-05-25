Andre Blake Injury: Still not training

Blake (knee) is progressing well, however has not returned to team training yet. According to head coach Bradley Carroll, "Andre is progressing every day. And we'll see how we taper off towards the end of the week and see if he's eligible for anything over the weekend or continuing through to next week... we are monitoring... he is not with the team as yet" per Philadelphia Beat Writer Jose Nunez.

It does not seem likely that Blake will make the trip to Toronto on Wednesday as he is still waiting from the green light to return to team training. The good news is, the keeper is progressing well and will aim to be back with the team in the next week or two.