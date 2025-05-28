Andre Blake News: Starting midweek
Blake (knee) is back in the starting XI for Wednesday's clash against Toronto.
Blake has recovered the spot between the posts after missing four league games due to the injury. Therefore, Andrew Vincent Rick is back on the bench for the trip to Toronto. If that remains the case for the rest of the season, Blake will look to improve on his current numbers of 22 saves, nine goals conceded and four clean sheets in nine appearances.
