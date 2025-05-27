Andre Gomes Injury: Nice depth option in LOSC

Gomes made 22 appearances across all competitions for Lille during the 2024-25 season.

Gomes brought experience and composure to Lille's midfield, helping the team control possession throughout the season. While he was not directly involved in goals, his distribution and positioning proved valuable in securing a Europa League spot for next season. His presence added depth and stability as a strong rotation piece and mentor for younger players, and he should remain a key contributor next season whether starting or coming off the bench.