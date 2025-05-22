Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Silva headshot

Andre Silva News: Returning to Leipzig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Silva is returning to Leipzig after his loan to Werder, the club announced

Silva's loan spell with Werder was poor to say the least. The striker scored once in just seven appearances (four starts.) His career since departing Eintracht Frankfurt has been miserable, filled with loan spells and poor form. Silva likely has no future with Leipzig after loans in the last two seasons.

Andre Silva
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now