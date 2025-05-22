Andre Silva News: Returning to Leipzig
Silva is returning to Leipzig after his loan to Werder, the club announced
Silva's loan spell with Werder was poor to say the least. The striker scored once in just seven appearances (four starts.) His career since departing Eintracht Frankfurt has been miserable, filled with loan spells and poor form. Silva likely has no future with Leipzig after loans in the last two seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now