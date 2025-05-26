Andrea Cambiaso News: Assists in season finale

Cambiaso assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Venezia.

Cambiaso teed up Kenan Yildiz with a routine pass in the box ahead of the first goal for his side, notching his fourth helper in the campaign. He pretty much replicated the same numbers as in 2024/2025, failing to improve mostly due to recurring ankle problems. He finished up with two goals, 38 key passes, 74 crosses (15 accurate) and 55 tackles in 40 outings (30 starts).