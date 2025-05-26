Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrea Cambiaso headshot

Andrea Cambiaso News: Assists in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Cambiaso assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Venezia.

Cambiaso teed up Kenan Yildiz with a routine pass in the box ahead of the first goal for his side, notching his fourth helper in the campaign. He pretty much replicated the same numbers as in 2024/2025, failing to improve mostly due to recurring ankle problems. He finished up with two goals, 38 key passes, 74 crosses (15 accurate) and 55 tackles in 40 outings (30 starts).

Andrea Cambiaso
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now