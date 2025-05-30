Fantasy Soccer
Andrea Colpani News: Not staying at Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Colpani won't be redeemed from Monza following his temporary spell, Fiorentina exec Daniele Prade relayed.

Colpani was a linchpin of the formation in the first few months but struggled to regain a regular role following an ankle injury. Moreover, coach Palladino, who was instrumental in his signing since the two were together at Monza, has stepped down. He'll transfer to another team since the side that owns his card got relegated.

