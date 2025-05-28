Andreas Albers News: Leaves St. Pauli as free agent
Albers is leaving St. Pauli as free agent after two seasons spent with the team, the club announced.
Albers spent two seasons at St. Pauli and made 33 appearances with two goals. This season he featured in 14 matches off the bench and scored once against Hoffenheim. He is now leaving the club as a free agent following the end of his contract and is free to sign with a new team to continue his career.
