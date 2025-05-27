Fantasy Soccer
Andreas Hanche-Olsen headshot

Andreas Hanche-Olsen Injury: Receives knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Hanche-Olsen has received surgery on his right knee joint but is expected to be available for summer preparations, accoridng to his club.

Hanche-Olsen will be seeing some time away from the field as the club enters the offseason, as he has undergone knee surgery. That said, he is still supposed to return for summer preparations, which is a good sign for the defender. He saw a bit more time at the end of the season with four straight starts, so it is at least good news that he should still be fit for the start of the new campaign.

Andreas Hanche-Olsen
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
