Andreas Pereira News: Notches two shots

Pereira recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Manchester City.

Pereira was unused for the penultimate match of the season but returned to the starting XI Sunday for 61 minutes of play. However, he was subdued for most of the match, recording one chance created, a tackle and two shots. The midfielder ends the season with six goal contributions and not seeing one since March 16, a bit of a letdown for the season after reaching double-digit goal contributions last campaign in only four more appearances.