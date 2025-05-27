Andrej Kramaric News: Brilliant again
Kramaric scored 11 times and added eight assists in 32 starts in the Bundesliga.
Kramaric has been arguably the most consistently productive player in the Bundesliga in the last 10 seasons and he's showing no signs of slowing down. He's good for around 20 goal contributions every season and is absolutely talismanic for Hoffenheim. He should continue in a major role moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now