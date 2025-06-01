Fantasy Soccer
Andrew Privett News: Solid effort in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Privett registered three tackles (one won) and seven clearances in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Toronto FC.

Privett was active as part of a four-man defense that limited the opposition to seven shots during Saturday's game. The central man increased his season totals to 66 clearances, 20 tackles and five clean sheets across 15 appearances. After being fairly reliable for passes and clearances over the last five contests, he should continue to make a center-back partnership alongside Adilson Malanda in upcoming fixtures.

